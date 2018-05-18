GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The third annual Armed Forces Thanksgiving Luncheon was held on Friday, May 18 as a part of Armed Forces Month.

A student rally was held before the lunch at Ah-Nab-Awen Park and Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum. Students had an opportunity to speak with veterans and active military. They also got an up close look at a Lakota helicopter, other military vehicles and historical combat gear.

More than 100 veterans and active military members were at the event, which celebrated the sacrifices they made to protect the United States.

The students and military personnel were led by a bagpipe processional from the museum to the J.W. Marriott, where the lunch took place.

