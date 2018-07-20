GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - An employee of The Mitten Brewing Co. in Grand Rapids was hit was a baseball bat around 12:30 a.m. on Friday, July 20.

The Grand Rapids Police Department said the 20-year-old man was approached by the suspect outside The Mitten, and he was hit with a baseball bat.

The victim suffered from a head injury and was treated at a local hospital. He is listed in stable condition.

Police said they do not yet know if the victim knew the suspect, and there was no report of a robbery. They said the motive of the attack is still unknown.

GRPD is calling it assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder.

The suspect is described as a white man in his 20s who is heavy set with dark hair. He fled the scene on foot.

