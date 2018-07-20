GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - An employee of The Mitten Brewing Co. in Grand Rapids was hit was a baseball bat around 12:30 a.m. on Friday, July 20.

The Grand Rapids Police Department said the 20-year-old man was approached by the suspect outside The Mitten, and he was hit with a baseball bat.

The victim suffered from a head injury and was treated at a local hospital. He is listed in stable condition.

Police said they do not yet know if the victim knew the suspect, and there was no report of a robbery. They said the motive of the attack is still unknown.

GRPD is calling it assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder.

The suspect is described as a white man in his 20s who is heavy set with dark hair. He fled the scene on foot.

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM