Grand Rapids City Commissioner apologizes for outburst, foul language at last meeting

While Commissioner Jon O'Connor said he let his emotions get the better of him, he says a group of protesters have "crossed a line."

Example video title will go here for this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids First Ward City Commissioner John O'Connor said while he let his emotions get the better of him during a commission meeting on Tuesday, he says a group of protesters have "crossed a line."

That meeting ended early for the fourth time after a heated public comment period. The disruption led to at least three people arrested.

Some people demanded answers during the public comment on a variety of topics, from police funding to justice for Patrick Lyoya and a wedding venue refusing to perform weddings for the LGBTQIA+ community.

At one point, a woman speaking in support of former GRPD Officer Christopher Schurr led to booing from the crowd and Mayor Rosalynn Bliss warning them to stop or be removed.

That's exactly what happened a short time later: a man was escorted out of the room.

Commissioner Jon O'Connor got up at one point, said multiple expletives and then left the meeting.

In a statement provided to 13 ON YOUR SIDE, O'Connor says some people have come to his house and defaced his property.

"These intimidation tactics toward myself and my colleagues are unacceptable and we should not stand for such actions, now or in the future," O'Connor said.

"I remain committed to working for positive outcomes for Grand Rapids. This is an amazing community with a history of working together in a respectful manner, making hard decisions, and producing results for residents. This is the work I will continue to focus on with my colleagues on the City Commission."

You can read the full statement here:

You can watch the meeting here:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.