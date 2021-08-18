Plainfield Township computer repairman charged with sharing child porn

His arrest comes at the conclusion of an undercover Michigan State Police investigation.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Plainfield Township computer repairman is accused of distributing child pornography.

Kenneth Dale Lotterman, 62, was arrested last week following an undercover Michigan State Police taskforce investigation.

The investigation began on July 1 when a digital forensic analyst contacted Michigan State Police about a computer sharing child pornography.

Investigators used internet provider records to trace the computer's IP address back to Lotterman.

Police executed a search warrant at his home on Aug. 12 and asked him about his computer usage.

Police said Lotterman admitted to downloading movies, but would not admit to anything else.

Authorities said they found a computer upstairs with child pornography on it. The only user account on the computer was named "Ken."

Lotterman was arraigned on aggravated distribution of child sexually abusive material, aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material and two counts of using a computer to commit a crime.

If you have information about child exploitation, you can report it online here.

