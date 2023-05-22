'It's all gone': Grand Rapids family loses dogs in house fire

The mom attempted to save the dogs before escaping out of the second story window when she burned herself. The kids heard about the incident after school.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — America and Sir Brown, along with their mother, Kawana White, lost everything when their apartment off of College Avenue caught fire Wednesday morning.

"It's nothing we can currently do," said America. "It's all gone, you know."

They heard about the fire after being picked up from school.

"I don't want him seeing me, like, just crying and stuff," said America on when they first heard about the fire. "And it was already hitting him hard. I just didn't want to cry at the moment. But later on, it hit in there hurting a lot."

Along with losing all of their physical belongings, the family also lost their two Pitbull's, Winter and Sasha.

"They were really like my best friends," said America. "Like we talked. We talked every day you know? We walked like there was my best friend."

The siblings said their Mom rushed into the upstairs apartment to try and save the dogs. But the fire got too intense and she had to make an escape out of their second story window.

She went back in to try to go get them and then she burned her hand really bad," said America. "And when she saw how severe the fire was, she jumped out the window."

Now, the family only has the ashes of their two best friends to remember them by.

Even though the family is going through a rough time, America still has hope.

"I lost my Puppies," said America. "Lost his shoes, lost my shoes, like electronics, tablets, everything. It's bad but at least we're together."

