City of Grand Rapids giving away 2,000 logs of firewood to help reduce waste

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As we enter the season of giving, Grand Rapids is hoping their new initiative can also help reduce city waste.

The City of Grand Rapids will be giving way 2,000 logs for firewood this November as part of the Forestry Division’s new Urban Wood Utilization Program. The initiative uses trees that have fallen or been removed due to damage or disease.

The log giveaway will take place Nov. 4 and 5, from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the City's yard waste drop off site at 2001 Butterworth Street SW.

The logs are about eight feet in length and one foot in diameter and the city says they will require a truck or trailer to carry. City staff will be at the site to assist people with loading.

There is no limit to the amount of logs an individual can take, but the 2,000 logs are on a first-come first-served basis.

“Sustainability is one of the City’s core values, and the Urban Wood Utilization program is one way we can embrace that value,” Joe Sulak, the City’s parks superintendent, said. “By giving away the logs rather than contracting with a company to dispose of them we expect to save approximately $20,000 annually. We’re excited to expand this program to continue reducing forestry waste, saving taxpayer dollars, and serving the community and businesses.”

The city plans to create future programs for woodworkers and local businesses to purchase high-quality wood.

Anyone interested in picking up logs should pre-register for a 30-minute time slot. You can sign up for your slot here.

