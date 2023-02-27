Police: 2 killed after car going over 100 mph hits tree

Police say a vehicle was traveling over 100 mph when the driver lost control and hit a tree.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Two people were killed in a high-speed crash Sunday night, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department.

The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. at Walker Avenue and Blueberry Drive NW. Police say a vehicle was traveling over 100 mph on Walker Avenue when the driver lost control and hit a tree.

The driver, identified as 35-year-old Justin Williamson, was taken to a hospital, where he later died. The passenger of the vehicle, 24-year-old Jerra Woznick, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are still investigating the crash. Anyone with information is asked to contact the GRPD Traffic Unit at 616-456-3771.

