KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued a new stay at home order Friday, which extends the date until May 15, but it also relaxes some of the rules. One restriction that was lifted was the ban on golfing.

In light of this new order, the city of Grand Rapids announced that Indian Trails Golf Course will be opening to the public on Saturday, April 25 at 7 a.m. Under the order, golf carts are still banned.

Here are some of the other guidelines the city put into place:

Only four customers will be allowed in the clubhouse at one time

Customers must maintain safe physical distancing while waiting in line

All golfers must remain 6 feet apart when playing unless they are from the same household

Masks are recommended but not required when entering the clubhouse

Customers may only order food and beverages to-go

Customers are encouraged to call ahead to book and pay for a tee time to avoid shared contact during transactions

All staff will wear masks and gloves

Staff will sanitize all common touch points, including counters, restrooms, door handles, push carts, rental club sets, range balls and ball bags

The Stay Home, Stay Safe executive order now goes through May 15.

