Grand Rapids avoids lifeguard shortage plaguing other cities

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Nationwide, a lifeguard shortage will keep some pools and beaches closed this summer.

According to CNN, around a third to nearly half of the nation's more than 300,000 public pools will be affected by the labor issue.

In some parts of Michigan, communities are dealing with staff shortages leading to capacity limits at pools and later opening dates at water parks.

In Grand Rapids, the city has been able to fill all lifeguard positions for all three city pools.

Splash pads and pools in Grand Rapids will open for the summer season next Friday, June 10.

David Marquardt, the director of the parks and recreation department, says the city typically hires 80-85 lifeguards for the season.

This year, the city offered new incentives to attract and hire lifeguards, including waiving the $250 course fee and raising the starting salary from $11.25 to $14 per hour.

“I do think that those incentives that we offered this season did help us find and recruit the number of employees that we need to staff our pools adequately," Marquardt said. "Certainly, you know, covering that cost for certification is beneficial. And we want to ensure that we're not having any barriers in place for individuals that wish to work with us in some really fun summer jobs. But also raising that starting pay to $14 an hour I think was allowing us to be far more competitive with the market that we see today."

While the city is in a good position right now, the director says it’s not unusual to lose employees over the course of the summer months. Anyone interested should be on the lookout for any job openings that may pop up.

The YMCA of Greater Grand Rapids hires lifeguards year-round. This year, the organization raised wages from $14.61 to $16.44 per hour, and offered free training for recruits.

Also new this year, the city recently announced all three city pools are available for private rental for up to 100 people.

Rentals are only available on Sundays from 5:30-7:30 p.m. and cost $400, which pays in part for a full lifeguard staff on duty for the pool party.

