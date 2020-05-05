GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Two men have been arrested in connection to the death of a 53-year-old Grand Rapids man.

The Grand Rapids Police Department said Tuesday that 24-year-old Robert Artevious Kelly Jr. and 28-year-old Lamar Marquis Holman were arrested taken into custody on multiple charges in the death of Earnest Griffin.

Both men face murder, assault with intent to murder, armed robbery and felony firearm charges, according to a press release from the police department.

Griffin's body was found on April 22 in a residence on Carrier Creek Boulevard NE, near Diamond Avenue. Another person was injured in the incident.

Kelly and Holman will be arraigned in 61st District Court.

