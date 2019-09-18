GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Crews in Grand Rapids are working to pull a car out of an apartment complex pond.

It happened at the Aspen Lakes Apartments on Knapp Street NE on Wednesday morning. According to Grand Rapids Police Sgt. Dan Adams, the driver had a medical emergency and drove his car into the water.

An officer responded on scene in less than five minutes along with the Grand Rapids Fire Department, who pulled the driver out of the car.

The driver was a male and police say he was the only one in the vehicle. GRFD broke open the driver's side window to get him out of the car.

He was transported to St. Mary's hospital and is expected to be fine.

