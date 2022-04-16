Police: 3 injured in shooting at Grand Rapids event venue

The three victims sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police say. There are no leads on any suspects at this time.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Three people were injured in a shooting early Saturday morning.

Police say the shooting happened at an event venue in the 400 block of Hall Street SW just before 1 a.m. When officers responded, only employees remained at the scene. Officers did not locate any victims at the scene, but casings were found in the parking lot.

Later, three men arrived at a local hospital with gunshot wounds. Police say their injuries are serious but non-life-threatening.

There is little information on any suspects at this time, according to police.

This investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact GRPD detectives at 616-456-3380 or anonymously through Silent Observer at 616-774-2345 or silentobserver.org.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.