Grand Rapids to release report on unhoused community

After months of meetings, the City of Grand Rapids is set to unveil its findings regarding the unhoused population.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — After months of meetings, the City of Grand Rapids is set to unveil its findings regarding the unhoused population and efforts to address health and safety concerns downtown.

On Tuesday, Deputy City Manager Kate Berens will present the findings of a report city staff have been putting together for the past few months.

This comes after businesses and community members urged the city to adopt an ordinance addressing the issues in 2022. More than 100 business owners and community members sent a letter to city leaders about the ordinance.



The ordinance addresses aggressive panhandling and would prohibit the unhoused from sitting or lying in certain public spaces.



During public comment at various meetings, advocates asked the city to focus more on helping the unhoused population and increasing police patrols to reduce problematic situations.

Berens mentioned last month they are looking to attack this problem from every angle.

"We're trying to acknowledge that sometimes what we're seeing on the street as misdemeanor behavior is a result of people having or the perception of having no other options, because other parts of the system are failing mental health support, addiction support housing,” Berens said.

Between November and January, Grand Rapids police officers made contact with more than 130 businesses downtown. During that time, they issued 50 citations and made 52 arrests.

Leaders have acknowledged that the lack of housing at all levels is one of the root causes of homelessness and that the city is taking steps to create more affordable housing.



The city will present their findings Tuesday during the public safety committee meeting at 1:30 p.m.

