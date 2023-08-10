You can bat against a Tigers legend and help restore a historic Grand Rapids field

Grand Rapids native Dave Rozema is joining the effort to save a historic baseball field that he once played at as a teenager.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — On the west side of Grand Rapids there's a ballpark called Sullivan Field that holds beautiful memories for the people who once played there. Those players include Central High School graduate and 1984 World Series Champion Dave Rozema, who played on the field back when it was called Valley Field.

"I've probably had five no-hitters in my life and three of them were at Valley Field," Rozema said.

But Rozema saw the field start to fall into disrepair.

"I thought it was going to be a rundown stadium and probably just go away after a few more years, because no one really used it," he said.

But the group Fans of Valley Field have been trying for years to restore Sullivan Field to its former glory, and now Rozema is joining that effort. On Saturday, August 19 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., the ballpark will host an event called "Go Deep Off Dave Rozema." For $100 you can take ten batting practice pitches against Rozema.

There are also VIP and community sponsor options, and if you'd just like to be a spectator, you can watch for free. However, everyone who visits the park is asked to register for the event. All the money raised for the event will help restore Sullivan Field.

"You can come out and say hi, and all donations are appreciated. So let's get this ballpark back in shape so people can enjoy it for many generations to come," Rozema said.

After the event there will be an 80s themed party at Garage Bar.

