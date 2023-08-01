Former Detroit Tigers radio announcer and World Series Champ, Jim Price dies at 81

The Detroit Tigers announced the passing Tuesday of longtime radio announcer and member of the 1968 World Series Championship team, Jim Price. He was 81.

DETROIT — The former Detroit Tiger, World Series Champion and Tigers radio announcer, Jim Price, died at the age of 81 on Monday night.

The Detroit Tigers announced his death on Tuesday.

Price played for the Tigers from 1967 until 1971, including playing catcher on the 1968 World Series Championship team.

After Price retired as a player, he stayed on with the Tigers franchise, working in different positions. But, Price became a household name in Michigan from the radio broadcast booth at Tigers Stadium.

Price broadcast as a color commentator alongside Frank Beckmann, Ernie Harwell and Dan Dickerson.

“All of us with the Detroit Tigers are deeply saddened to learn of Jim Price’s passing,” said Tigers Chairman and CEO, Chris Ilitch. “Jim was a champion on the field, in the broadcast booth, and throughout the community. That Jim was with the organization for much of his life, doing what he loved, is such a powerful sign of his dedication and loyalty to the Tigers and the city of Detroit. Those are among the many reasons Jim was one of my mother and father’s favorite people, and they had such a strong relationship for many years. The thoughts of my family, and everyone across baseball, are with Jim’s wife, Lisa, and the entire Price family.”

“This is an incredibly sad day for the Tigers family,” said 1968 World Series Champion and current Special Assistant to the President of Baseball Operations, Willie Horton. “Jimmy was one of a kind, and one of the best ambassadors for the organization since he retired as a player. He was an incredible teammate and friend to so many, and his impact will never be forgotten. My thoughts are with Lisa and all of Jim’s family.”

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.