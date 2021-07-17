'It changed my life' | Meals on Wheels delivery driver urges more to volunteer

Meals on Wheels of Western Michigan recently received funding that will allow them to serve more seniors, but now they need more volunteers to deliver food.

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — George Keen says he's been fairly fortunate throughout his life.

"I have lived in that very comfortable lifestyle my whole life and I’ve not really seen this kind of stuff that these people are going through and it’s changed my thinking dramatically," he said, referring to the clients he delivers food to for Meals on Wheels of Western Michigan.

Keen is 77 years old himself and he knows life can be particularly challenging for some of his fellow seniors, particularly those who have gone through difficult health challenges.

"That could’ve been me and it still could be me. I’m still pretty healthy but at some point that could change at any time," he said.

Keen says volunteering for Meals on Wheels of Western Michigan changed his life and this week brought some news that Keen thinks might be an opportunity for others to find the same fulfillment he has.

"We have received some CARES Act funding. Over $200,000. And we are able to serve quite a few more seniors with these dollars," said Lisa Wideman, who serves as president and CEO of the organization.

The expanded services mean that Meals on Wheels of Western Michigan will need more drivers to help deliver the food they prepare. Keen hopes more people will give it a shot, for the sake of the organization's clients.

"Some of those people, that’s the only interaction they have with other people. They’re homebound. They’re not able to get out very much," he said.

If you'd like to volunteer or if you know a senior in need of assistance, you can call 616-459-3111 or reach out through their website.