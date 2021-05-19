From Greenville to the galaxy: Space Force recruit continues military history-making tradition

Jonah Verway comes from a military family and he's not the first one in that family to make history as part of a new military branch.

GREENVILLE, Mich. — It's not too difficult to tell how proud Jonah Verway is to be an American. The star-spangled blazer he wears on occasion sort of gives it away. It's a pride that generations of family members before him have shared.

"We’re all very proud of our country and where we live so we just feel the need that we need to serve it and defend it at all costs. We’re willing to lay our lives down for this great nation that we live in," said the Greenville High School senior.

Jonah's father, Benjamin, served in the Air Force. His grandfather, Lee Gilman, served in the Marines. His great grandfather, Percy Gilman, was in the Navy, and his great grandfather, Clair Verway, was among the first members of the Army Air Corps which would eventually become the Air Force.

Now it's time for Jonah to make a little military history of his own. He is among the first recruits who will be members of the United States Space Force. The newest branch of the military inducted its first recruits in October 2020.

"It’s awesome because it’s a select few people that are getting accepted. They're only accepting 6,000 new people," said Air Force recruiter TSgt. Benjamin Emmons, who explained that Jonah is a member of a recruiting class with only 60 available slots.

"Everyone that joins now is making history, so it’s exciting for us, the applicants and anyone involved."

For now, Space Force Guardians are doing their work here on Earth, but their impact goes beyond the world that the vast majority of human beings are familiar with.

"They’re in charge of satellites, GPS systems and communications for any branch that uses them, be it the Air Force, Army, Navy, whatever that mission supports. They also are doing radar satellite communications," said TSgt. Emmons.

Guardians also protect U.S. military assets like satellites from cyber hackers. The branch's official website lists its responsibilities as "developing Guardians, acquiring military space systems, maturing the military doctrine for space power, and organizing space forces to present to our Combatant Commands."

"I mean, it’s groundbreaking. So it’s pretty exciting. We’re all really excited," said Jonah's mother Danielle.

"We’re super proud of him. We’re going to miss him like crazy, but we’re just excited for this opportunity that he gets to go and make history with Space Force being so new."

Jonah says he doesn't think the reality of his accomplishment has hit him just yet.

"I just need to do my job and serve the country, protect it at all costs. That’s just kind of what I’m here to do. It hasn’t really sunk in yet. I’m sure once basic hits, that’s when the tidal wave will hit but right now I’m just ready to do what needs to be done," he said.

"I just want to say that I made an impact in the military - to say that I did something. I will have obviously made history, but I want to create a bigger impact than just being one of the Michigan recruits. I want to make something of myself in the Space Force."

TSgt. Emmons says Jonah is one of just two people he has recruited in the greater Grand Rapids area who has been picked up by Space Force.

"He got accepted. He has a job. His next step is going to basic training within the next month or so," TSgt. Emmons said.

"He’ll go down, do that basic military training for the Air Force and after he completes that seven and a half weeks, he will go to his technical school where he’ll learn his trade and learn which base he’ll be going to. Then he’ll start performing his job and getting better every day."

Related video: