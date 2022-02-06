GRPD investigating death of 1-year-old boy

Police say a criminal investigation is now underway and a person of interest is in custody.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department is investigating the death of a 1-year-old boy after it was ruled suspicious.

Police say officers arrived in the 000 block of Weston Street SW on a call of a baby not breathing Saturday morning. The baby was transported to Helen DeVos Children's Hospital for treatment, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say GRPD detectives, Forensic Services Technicians and personnel from Child Protective Services were called in to investigate. The death was later ruled suspicious, and GRPD is now conducting a criminal investigation.

A person of interest is already in custody, police say.

The cause of death will be determined by the Kent County Medical Examiner's Office, and any charges will be handled by the Kent County Prosecutor's Office.

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to contact investigators at 616-456-3380 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

