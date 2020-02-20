GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Authorities in Grand Rapids are investigating reports of shots fired and a stabbing that happened in the parking lot of the Burton Village Mall.

It happened just before 7:15 p.m., according to Sgt. John Wittkowski with Grand Rapids Police Department.

Wittkowski said officers were initially called to the area on reports of 4 gunshots heard in the parking lot of Mineo's Pizza, but when they arrived, they didn't find a victim but did spot blood.

The press release said a 17-year-old showed up to Saint Mary's Hospital in critical condition. He was taken into surgery to treat apparent stab wounds, not gun shot wounds.

Wittkowski did not have a suspect description.

