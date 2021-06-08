GRPD: No victims, suspects located after Tuesday afternoon shooting

The shooting happened in the area of Sheldon Boulevard SE and Weston Street SE.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department is investigating an afternoon shooting in the area of Sheldon Boulevard SE and Weston Street SE.

GRPD Sgt. Dan Adams said the incident happened at around 1:15 p.m. Tuesday. Police have not located any victims or suspects at this time.

Three people were injured in an early morning shooting on the city's southeast side. Adams said it's too soon to say if the shootings are connected.

