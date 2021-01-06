GRPD: Early morning shooting in southeast Grand Rapids injures 2

Both victims were taken to an area hospital. Their conditions are currently unknown.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Two people were located with gunshot wounds on the southeast side of Grand Rapids Tuesday morning, police say.

Grand Rapids Police Department Sgt. Dan Adams said calls of shots fired came into dispatch at around 4:10 a.m. Officers responded to the 800 block of Franklin Street SE and located one victim with two gunshot wounds.

Adams said another victim was located in the 800 block of Geneva Avenue SE with one gunshot wound.

Both victims were taken to an area hospital. Their conditions are currently unknown.

Adams said while the victims were found at different locations, they are believed to be involved in the same shooting. There is no suspect information at this time.

