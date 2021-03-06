GRPD, community concerned about 'reckless' motorcycle groups

The GRPD says they have received community complaints about large groups of motorcycles breaking laws, performing stunts and occasionally causing damage.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department issued a release Friday afternoon expressing concern over the amount of "reckless" motorcycle groups in the Grand Rapids area.

The GRPD says they have received multiple community complaints in the past year about large groups of motorcycles breaking laws, performing stunts and occasionally causing damage.

“It’s more than a public nuisance,” said Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Payne in the release. “It’s a public threat and it could easily lead to a fatal crash or other dangerous situation.”

To help mitigate the issue, GRPD says they are exploring new strategies and reaching out to event organizers to promote safety.

“The goal is to not have anyone get hurt, and the type of behavior we’re seeing could easily result in that,” Payne said. “We will certainly use all of our technologies and investigative tools available to address this public safety issue.”

GRPD says that event organizers should work with the Office of Special Events to obtain the proper permits and hold events safely.

If you see anyone driving recklessly, call 911 immediately. If these groups cause damage or commit other crimes, GRPD asks that you call their non-emergency number at 616-456-3400 to file a report.

