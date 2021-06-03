Former KDPS chief to serve as Chief of Staff for GRPD

The chief of staff position was created as a part of the GRPD Strategic Plan.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department has hired its first chief of staff as a part of the department's new Strategic Plan.

Karianne Thomas, former chief of the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety, will be tasked with the formulation and administration of the GRPD budget. Thomas will also support the department's community engagement, improvement, and change in management initiatives.

The chief of staff position was created as a part of the GRPD Strategic Plan.

“Karianne Thomas brings a high level of professional achievement and an experienced perspective that will benefit the department and the community,” Chief Payne said. “Her hiring represents another milestone in the efforts to transform policing in Grand Rapids.”

Thomas led KDPS for eight years, creating the Kalamazoo Strategic Operations Center, managing office and profession standards, as well as forging lasting and meaningful relationships with the community.

“I look forward to joining the amazing team at GRPD and helping them continue the implementation of the strategic plan,” Thomas said.

Thomas will begin her new position at GRPD on June 28.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.