Grand Rapids police investigating homicide on city's southeast side

A teenage boy is dead after a shooting on Prince Street near Alto Avenue in southeast Grand Rapids. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police are investigating this incident as a homicide.

Police tell 13 ON YOUR SIDE that the crime happened around 4:45 a.m. Saturday. Authorities are still looking for a suspect and are asking anyone with information to call detectives or Silent Observer.

