Man who 'overreacted' in shooting death of dog has to pay $5,000 restitution

Clarence McCoy fatally shot a dog named Breezy after it got into his yard last fall. The judge called the shooting "an aberration.''

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man who fatally shot his neighbor’s dog last fall will avoid jail and probation, but he is on the hook for $5,000 in restitution.

Clarence McCoy, 55, has lived “essentially a crime-free life’’ up until the shooting last fall, the judge said.

“You overreacted one day with respect to the dog and I understand that,’’ Kent County Circuit Court Judge Curt Benson told McCoy on Wednesday. “You thought you were under threat or whatever.’’

The dog, an American bully named Breezy, reportedly entered McCoy’s yard through a broken fence.

It happened Oct. 3 outside McCoy’s home on Dunham Street SE near Fuller Avenue.

McCoy is charged with animals – killing/torturing, a four-year felony. The charge accused McCoy of killing Breezy “without just cause.’’

McCoy entered a plea to a lesser offense. He did not address the court prior to sentencing.

“Mr. McCoy, I’m satisfied this was an aberration in your life,’’ Benson said. “It was a one-time, like I said, overreaction, and I’m quite confident that you will never be in court again.’’

