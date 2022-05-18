Grand Rapids Police questioning 3 people after shots fired just south of downtown

Authorities are expected to provide additional details on the situation Wednesday afternoon.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police have taken three people into custody for questioning after a report of shots fired just south of downtown Wednesday afternoon.

GRPD Captain Terry Dixon told 13 ON YOUR SIDE the investigation began just after noon when someone called the police about shots fired in an alley near the 900 block of Caulfield Ave SW.

Detectives are investigating a felonious assault involving a weapon.

Captain Dixon said 911 callers reported hearing multiple gunshots and then seeing a vehicle speed away.

Not long after, some people inside a vehicle told police they fled the area after someone fired shots at their vehicle, Dixon said.

The people inside that car told police they saw some people barricade themselves inside a home.

GRPD called in the Special Response Team and crisis negotiators to coax the people to come outside.

Two people came out after authorities used a loudspeaker, and about two hours later, a third person exited the residence.

All three are now being questioned.

No injuries have been reported.

GRPD on scene of a barricaded suspect. Media staging parking lot of 832 Cesar Chavez. — Grand Rapids Police (@GrandRapidsPD) May 18, 2022

The situation remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back in for updates.

