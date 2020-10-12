GRPD searching for missing 82-year-old with dementia-like symptoms

Family said that based on similar events that have happened in the past, Marcella Palmer may be in a grocery store or gas station parking lot.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Authorities in Grand Rapids are hoping the public can help them locate a missing 82-year-old woman.

Marcella Mae Palmer has not been seen or heard from since around 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 8.

According to Grand Rapids Police, Palmer was dropped off at her home on Rowland Avenue SE. Around 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 9, her family went to pick her up but she and her vehicle were gone.

Palmer suffers from dementia-like symptoms, including memory loss and confusion. She also suffers from other medical issues.

Palmer's family said based on similar events that have happened in the past, she may be in a grocery store or gas station parking lot -- likely Meijer.

Palmer vehicle is a silver 2018 Chevy Cruze with the Michigan plates 6KXB46

Anyone who may have seen or heard from her should contact law enforcement at 616-456-3400 or 911.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.