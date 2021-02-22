Hackley Public Library brings back Black Hair Care Clinic

Muskegon stylists share hair care advice during Hackley Public Library's Black History Month event.

MUSKEGON, Michigan — The topic of Black Hair Care has made many headlines in recent years. The topic remains one of the most talked about in the African American community, especially as it pertains to societal standards.

Denise Quinn, business manager or the Hackley Public Library, believes part of the problem, is that, historically, there has been a lack of education on products and styling techniques for Black hair care.

"People don't know what to use on their take on their hair. And, because we have so many different types of textures, you can't just say 'I can go use Motions. Or, I'm just going to use Shea Butter or use Suave.' People need to know about the different textures and what will work for their hair, and what will keep them healthy. They need to know what they should be eating the whole nine," said Quinn.

Quinn, one of the organizers, has invited Muskegon stylists, Nietra Hood and Ebony Jones, to share tips and advice on everything from nutrition to product use.

"There used to be a stigma that Black hair was bad hair. And, that myth is not true," said Hood. "You know, actually we have the best hair there is because we have a variety of styles that we can wear. We can wear straight kinky, curly, straight. It's unlimited."

Sadly, that negative stigma has taken root in the minds of many people. The pressure to maintain "acceptable" hair styles often discourages African American women from tending to their physical health.

Frequent studies, like the one here, show hair is often a barrier to exercise for many African American women.

"Yes, that's been a problem with that woman for years. They are worried about messing up their hair," said Hood. "And, now that we've learned that, hey, you can sweat it out and be fine. You know, wash it and wear natural or get braids. I think a lot of people see that now . We are versatile when it comes to our hair. And, a lot of people, you know, they're embracing it, which is wonderful. And. we're being more educated about our love and our hair."

Hood says she is honored to help spread knowledge during the Black Hair Care Clinic.

The program will take place virtually through Zoom, at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, February 22. It is free, however registration is required.

