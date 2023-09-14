2 seriously injured, including infant, in head-on crash in Allegan Co.

56th Street from 117th Avenue to 116th Avenue is closed for investigation at this time. Drivers should find an alternate route.

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — Three people were injured, including an infant, in a head-on crash in Allegan County early Thursday morning.

Deputies say the crash happened just before 6 a.m. at the intersection of 56th Street and 106th Avenue in Fennville. A southbound vehicle had drifted into the northbound lane and hit another vehicle head-on after the driver fell asleep, according to investigators.

The at-fault driver and their passenger, an infant, were taken to a hospital for treatment. The infant sustained serious injuries, deputies say.

The other driver was also seriously injured and taken to a hospital.

56th Street from 117th Avenue to 116th Avenue is closed for investigation at this time. Drivers should find an alternate route.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.