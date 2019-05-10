ROCKFORD, Mich. — His teenage sons needed jobs, and that’s why the owner of Herman’s Boy in Rockford says he opened his deli and coffee shop in 1979.

“My sons were complaining about what was available for a high school student to make money, usually washing dishes,” recalls Herman’s Boy founder Floyd Havemeier. “I said we will open a little store. From that, it evolved.”

This weekend the Havemeier family, their customers and the community are celebrating Herman’s Boys 40th anniversary.

“On behalf of the Rockford Chamber of Commerce and all Rockford businesses, we are so privileged to have you in the community,” Rockford Chamber of Commerce executive director Linda Southwick told the Havemeiers Friday during a ceremony at the store. “We applaud you.”

In the beginning, the deli was in downtown Rockford and was called The Melting Pot. For legal reasons, they had to give up the name and find something else to call the store.

“Growing up in a little town in Minnesota they would see me on the street, and they would say ‘Oh you are Herman’s boy, aren't you?’" Floyd said. “They always related me to my father. We decided that would be the name.”

The deli started with a menu of sliced and smoked meats, cheese, baked goods, and something new to Grand Rapids — bagels.

“They weren't really popular here,” remembers oldest son Jeff Havemeier. "If you told him you didn't like a bagel he wasn't going to let you go until you at least tried one.”

“I would give out samples,” Floyd said. “I would put a little cheese spread on it. Now the boys sell 600 dozen a week. Maybe more.”

Herman’s Boy got into coffee roasting in 1982 when they acquired the Grand Rapids-based Coffee Ranch. Thirteen years ago, they moved their store from downtown Rockford to a bigger location on the outskirts of town, but they say their business philosophy has never changed.

“We kept the customers happy,” said Floyd’s wife, Sharon. “I think that’s what kept it going.”

“I come here all of the time,” customer Lydia Sanderson said. "Everybody knows my order. They always serve it with a smile.”

“It is a mainstay of the town,” said customer Bob Winegar. “They are always very accommodating and great to do business with because they always have their smiles.

“You can all get along without Herman’s Boy,” Floyd told the crowd. “If we went out of business your lives would go on. But we can’t get along without you. Thank you.”

Five years ago, Floyd Havemeier turned the business over to his three sons, but they say he still comes in most mornings for coffee and conversation with his friends.

“We still see him every day,” Jeff said.

