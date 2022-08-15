2023 First Bloem contest kicks off

Entries will be accepted until Sept. 28. The top 20 pieces and the winner will be selected in February 2023.

HOLLAND, Michigan — The 2023 Tulip Time Festival may be nine months away, but officials are already gearing up for next year! Entries are now being accepted for the 13th annual First Bloem art contest.

Each year, artists submit work that encapsulates the spirit of Tulip Time, and one winner's work will become the annual poster for the festival. Margaret Vega, a professor at Kendall College of Art and Design, will select the top 20 pieces and decide the winner in February 2023.

Artists who are interested in entering in the contest must submit their work by Sept. 28. There is a $35 fee to enter. Officials say the art must "celebrate Holland’s tulips, Dutch heritage, and the ever-growing diversity of our community."

The top 20 pieces will be displayed at the Tulip Time Festival, where visitors will pick their favorite to be awarded the Peoples Choice Award. The winning artwork will be available for purchase throughout the festival.

For more information on the First Bloem contest, click here.

