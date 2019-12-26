ZEELAND, Mich. — The City of Zeeland announced its new ice skating rental program at the synthetic rink at Elm Street Park with support from the Howard Miller Library.

Outdoor enthusiasts will be available to rent skates for free if they have a Howard Miller Library card or any other library card within the Lakeland Library Cooperative.

The "iceless" rink was completed in 2017 as part of the Woonerf project, but it hasn't offered community members the opportunity to rent skates until this year. Previously, skaters had to bring their own.

Although the rink is not real ice, traditional ice skates are still used.

Synthetic ice is made out of artificial materials and allows skaters to use it all year, however, this rink is only open through the end of winter. The city's mayor shovels snow on the ice on a regular basis, according to the city's press release, but there is a shovel on-site where skaters are able to clear the rink for themselves as well.

The skates are free to rent, but all users must complete a liability form.

