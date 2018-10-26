HOLLAND, Mich. - Police have issued charges to Tristen Reyes, 31, that include two counts of criminal sexual conduct related to the sexual assault that occurred near Hope College on Oct. 20.

Reyes is facing one count of assault with intent to commit sexual penetration and one count of fourth degree criminal sexual conduct.

Around 2 a.m. on Oct. 20, police say two Hope College students were walking on 14th Street near College Avenue. The victim was walking a short distance behind her friend when she was approached from behind by a man who grabbed her and "forcibly touched" her.

The victim's friend heard the commotion, turned around and started yelling at the suspect. The suspect let go of the victim and both women ran from the area.

Following the assault, police published a photo of the suspect. Law enforcement received numerous tips from the public who identified the suspect.

Photo provided.

Reyes has been charged, but since the warrant was issued detectives have been unable to locate him.

The Holland Police Department says "Due to concerns for the safety of the public, we are asking for the public's assistance in locating the suspect." Reyes has shaved his mustache since the incident.

Anyone who has information that may help locate Reyes is asked to contact 911 or email investigators at policetips@cityofholland.com. People who want to remain anonymous may contact Silent Observer by calling 1-877-887-4536, texting OCMTIP and your message to 274637 or you may go online and submit a tip using the online form at www.mosotips.com

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM