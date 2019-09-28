HOLLAND, Mich. — The city of Holland held a ribbon cutting for their Oz Project on Saturday.

The project consists of a yellow brick road that winds through a corner of Millennium Park and in front of the public library. There is also a 10-by-12 floral mosaic book cover for "The Wizard of Oz."

The final element of the project is a collection of bronze statues that were recently installed in front of Herrick District Library on S River Avenue in downtown Holland. There are statues of the beloved Oz characters: Dorothy, Toto, Scarecrow, Tin Man, the Cowardly Lion and more.

Several Oz characters were also at the ribbon cutting, taking photos with children and with their bronze counterparts.

The city installed the display over the summer to pay tribute to L. Frank Baum, who is believed to have written some of his classic book while vacationing in Macatawa in the late 1800s.

To read more about Baum's experiences in Holland, check out The Origin of Oz.

