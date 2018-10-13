HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A 39-year-old Holland Township man is in police custody after police say he stole two vehicles and led deputies on a chase Friday morning.

Around 9 a.m. the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a vehicle that had rolled over on 120th Avenue near Fillmore Street. Witnesses told deputies that it was occupied by a man who got out of the car and fled into nearby woods on foot.

Police determined that the crashed vehicle had been stolen on Thursday night, Oct. 11.

After the suspect left the scene of the crash, he then stole another vehicle from an open garage nearby, police say.

Ottawa County dispatch contacted OnStar about the vehicle, and they were able to track it down. It was intercepted by deputies on Chicago Drive in Zeeland, but the suspect managed to elude law enforcement again.

In the area of 48th Street and Perry Street, the suspect abandoned the second vehicle and fled into a field on foot. Deputies found the man in the field and he was armed with a handgun. They were able to arrest him and take him into custody without anyone getting injured.

The suspect is currently being treated at the hospital for injuries sustained in the first crash, and then he will be lodged at Ottawa County Jail. The man's name is being withheld until his arraignment.

