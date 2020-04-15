HOLLAND, Mich. — Whether it is a walk around the neighborhood or on a treadmill, Tulip Time is encouraging social distancing by holding their Tulip Time Run virtually.

Participants can run or walk in the 5K or 10K at their own pace between the dates of Friday, May 1 and Sunday, May 10.

Participants will be mailed a 2020 Tulip Time Run tech t-shirt and finisher medal and $1 of every participant's fee will go to Kids Food Basket.

To register, see race details and pricing information, click here.

Tulip Time was canceled on March 16 amid the coronavirus pandemic. The cancelation had a huge financial impact on the festival and the city of Holland. Participation in the Virtual Run will help Tulip Time get back on their feet for the 2021 festival.

Any questions regarding registration or the race should be directed to Event Coordinator, Victoria Raterink at victoria@tuliptime.com.

For more information on Tulip Time, click here.

