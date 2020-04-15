HOLLAND, Mich. —

Many do not realize it, but Tulip Time is a 501C3 nonprofit organization and they need your help to keep doing what they're doing.

Since 1929, Tulip Time has brought hundreds of thousands of blossoms, Dutch Dancers and tulip-lovers to Holland. The festival collaborates with local businesses and organizations to welcome more than 500,000 people and $48 million in economic impact.

After planning the 2020 festival for 10 months and investing, the cancellation and loss of revenue puts the festival in a bad situation. Unable to recoup most of their costs, Tulip Time is turning to you for help.

Proceeds from every shirt sold will go towards helping the festival get back on its feet and will help Tulip Time have the resources necessary to bring the festival back next year and for years to come.

