Hometown Pharmacy closes Kent City location

Patients can use the Sparta location to pick up their prescriptions, or they can have them delivered.

KENT CITY, Mich. — Kent City residents who used Hometown Pharmacy to get their medications will have to start using an alternate location.

The Kent City pharmacy has closed its doors and is asking patients to use the Sparta location instead.

Hometown Pharmacy told 13 ON YOUR SIDE that the company is trying to make the transition as easy as possible for their current patients. They say that all of the patients have been notified that their prescriptions have been moved to the Sparta location.

Hometown Pharmacy's Sparta location offers drive-thru pickup and has a delivery option for patients as well.

The location in Sparta is at 11 S. State St. and their hours of operation are Monday thru Friday from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

If customers have an inquiry about their prescription or other medicines, they can contact the Sparta location at (616) 887-7323.

Hometown Pharmacy did not comment on why the Kent City location closed or whether or not the closure is for good. However, the location is no longer listed on their website.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.