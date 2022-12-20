Vander Mill Taproom closing to general public until spring 2023

The cider mill's taproom announced that it would be closing to the public effective immediately until spring of next year. The taproom is still available for events.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Vander Mill taproom in Grand Rapids temporarily closed its doors, citing staff shortages as a contributing factor.

The last day of service to the general public was Saturday, Dec. 17, but the taproom is still available to rent for special events.

A post on Reddit Monday claimed that employee's of the taproom were given short notice about the closure. Vander Mill LLC provided the following response:

The unprofessional and inappropriate comments made by a few individuals are unfortunate and inaccurate. The hospitality industry continues to struggle to find staffing and we are no exception. We have communicated this to our employees in the past weeks and months, so it should not have come as a surprise. We look forward to serving customers in the taproom again this coming spring. We will continue to produce and distribute our ciders to retailers around Michigan and beyond. Please check our website and social media for the many ways to experience our ciders made from local Michigan apples.

The taproom plans on reopening in the spring of 2023.

The Vander Mill ciders will still be available for purchase at local retailers.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.