How the state plans to help schools hire hundreds of mental health staffers

LANSING, Mich. — It's a startling statistic. According to the American School Counselor Association, Michigan is ranked among the worst in the nation for its student-to-counselor ratio, and that stat isn't sitting well with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Whitmer recently signed a new bill, giving schools money to hire more school counselors which is something especially needed right now amid this ongoing pandemic.

Many of you reached out to 13 ON YOUR SIDE and said you think it is a great idea the state is taking the mental and physical health of our youth seriously by adding these professionals in schools across the state.

At the same time, many industries are facing staffing shortages and health staffers are hard to come by. Additionally, the state is facing a great challenge as it ranks second worst in the nation in its student-to-school-counselor ratio.

We reached out to the Department of Education and spoke with Diane Golzynski, director of the Office of Health and Nutrition Services with the department. She said the state has been working on a plan to ensure its vision comes to fruition.

"Just for an example, social workers. Social workers need to be master level social workers," said Golzynski. "If we can get a bachelor's level social worker who working towards their masters into a district who has a master level social worker to oversee what they're doing.

Golzynsk added, "So they can stay within their scope of practice. "we are allowing that to happen so long as there's a sign agreement between that person and the school, so they will complete what is necessary which is that master's degree. We're trying to expand in that way."

Additionally, Golzynsk said they are working with the Department of Labor Economic Opportunity to create a pipeline from post-secondary schools and employers that'll lead them to fill these jobs. Also, the state is working with colleges in hopes recent graduates will want to be a part of this initiative.

Lastly, Golzynski said the state's goal is to become the nation's leader when it comes to taking mental and physical health of our younger people seriously.

