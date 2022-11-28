Avoid being a victim of package theft this holiday season

"You're just totally powerless," said Michael Thomas, who recently had packages stolen off his porch in Grand Rapids.

Example video title will go here for this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Michael Thomas was expecting a package to arrive at his Grand Rapids home this week. On his security video, he saw Amazon drop off the package.

However, a few minutes later, he also saw a person steal both his package and his neighbor's right off his porch. Thomas and his neighbors were not home at the time.

"The person just came up, and took them and took off," said Thomas, "Just like it was their porch. I mean, you're just totally powerless."

Often called "Porch Pirates," package thefts can be common, especially during the holiday season.

Grand Rapids Police do not report package thefts separately from other thefts. However, its Crime Prevention Unit has some tips to prevent being a victim of package theft:

If possible, have your package delivered to your place of work. Both FedEx and UPS have options to hold packages at a local location, instead of being dropped off at your home. UPS offers Access Points, often at local Walgreens, Michaels, CVS and other stores.

"Next package I'm supposed to be receiving in the next couple of days," said Thomas, "I'm going have that sent to a FedEx facility and just pick it up there. It cost too much to lose it."

Meanwhile, Amazon also offers hubs in West Michigan.

"If theft is something that a customer is concerned about," said Jessica Pawl, Amazon spokesperson, "having a delivery sent to Amazon Hub, or Amazon Locker, completely mitigates that issue or concern."

The United States Postal Service also offers some tips to avoid being a porch pirate victim:

Don’t leave your delivered mail and packages unattended. Going out of town? Hold your mail at your local Post Office. Ship using Hold for Pickup. Customize the delivery. If you know the package will not fit in your mailbox and you won’t be home to receive it, you can authorize the carrier to leave it in a specified location. Visit usps.com, enter the tracking number in Track a Package, and select Delivery Instructions. Secure the shipment using USPS Special Services. Signature Confirmation helps ensure the package ends up in the right hands by requiring a signature at the time of delivery.

Thomas is working with the retailer to resend his stolen package. However, he also suggests security cameras to help catch anyone stealing from you this holiday season.

"At least people need to be more aware of what's happening," said Thomas, "People going up on their porches and stuff like that. They're being bold about it, they're just coming out and getting stuff."

RELATED VIDEO: High prices impact holiday shopping

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.