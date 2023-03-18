I-96 closed after 50 car pileup in Portland Township

Michigan State Police said multiple crashes forced the highway to close in both directions between mile marker 73 and mile marker 76. Injuries are reported.

PORTLAND, Mich. — First responders are working to clear the scene of multiple crashes on I-96 in Ionia County Saturday afternoon.

The first crash happened around 5 p.m. on eastbound I-96 at Knox Road between mile marker 73 and mile marker 76 in Portland Township.

Portland Area Fire Authority said the pileup included more than 50 vehicles.

An additional crash is reported on the westbound side, so authorities are shutting the highway down in both directions. The eastbound lanes of I-96 are shut down at the 66-mile marker.

Westbound I-96 after South Grange Road, which is exit 84, is closed.

Michigan State Police said some people were hurt in the crash, but no serious injuries were reported.

Cars that weren't involved in the crash are getting off the highway to help clear the way for first responders to get to the crash.

First responders set up a warming and family reunification center at the Portland Church of the Nazarene at 9466 Cutler Road, for those involved in the crash.

Buses are helping transport people to the warming center. Authorities said family members can pick up their loved ones there after giving information to crash detectives.



The cause of the crash also wasn't clear, but there were whiteout conditions before the crash.

Harlan Medalen said he was on the highway with his daughter on their way to Ionia.

"Road conditions were actually really good at the start. The sun was shining. The roads were clear, traffic was moving full speed, and within a matter of moments, it just turned white," Medalen said.

TRAFFIC ALERT!! Lakeview troopers are responding to a multi-vehicle crash E/B I-96 between mile marker 73 (Grand River) and mile marker 76 in Portland Twp., Ionia County. Please find an alternate route! Updates will be provided here as they become available. pic.twitter.com/dR1ROOv3Eg — MSP Sixth District (@mspwestmi) March 18, 2023

Vehicles that were not involved in the crash are exiting the freeway to clear the congestion and allow troopers to assist those involved in the crash. pic.twitter.com/qUaI9DS4fG — MSP Sixth District (@mspwestmi) March 18, 2023

AVOID THE AREA: Multiple crashes with more than 50 vehicles involved on I-96 in Ionia County caused the freeway to close... Posted by 13 On Your Side on Saturday, March 18, 2023

