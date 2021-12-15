'I still can't believe it' | Rockford sophomore makes amazing buzzer-beater shot

Rockford was tied with Union High 51-51 until Andrew Landis took his shot from half court to win the game at the buzzer.

ROCKFORD, Mich. — Sophomore Andrew Landis is walking on cloud nine at school Wednesday, after he made an amazing half-court, buzzer-beater shot at Tuesday night's varsity game for the win.

"I don't think anyone goes into the game thinking they're going to make a wild shot like that," said Landis.

Tied 51-51, the Rockford Rams were on the defense. Landis sunk the half-court shot. Final score: 54 to 51.

"Kind of like a kid's dream to make it in front of a crowd," said Landis, "I think that's one of the best moments of my life."

Landis said he was feeling a little nervous going into the game, and he did not think he was playing his best the first half. That all changed by the end.

He is also the youngest player on the varsity team.

"It was even more impressive because we were actually on defense," said head coach Kyle Clough, "So, we had to get the turnover and the shot off in about two-and-a-half seconds. He had a great moment last night. He really grew up. And he is the only sophomore, and to be in there at the end of the game, and make the winning plays for us, those kinds of experiences are invaluable."

He may not have anticipated making that shot when the game started. However, he had practiced for it.

"At the YMCA, or wherever we practice," said Landis, "When my dad’s rebounding for me, before leaving the gym, I have to make a half court shot. I obviously didn't shoot it like I did at the game. It’s a lot more calm. But I don't know, I practiced it and obviously it went in the game."

He thanked his dad for staying in the gym with him "a half hour extra sometimes when I keep airballing that shot."

Now, the win Tuesday gives the team the confidence to take on Catholic Central Saturday.

It wasn't just West Michigan who enjoyed the buzzer-beater, Tuesday's edition of ESPN SportsCenter Top Ten highlighted the teams' efforts and put the half-courter at the number two slot.

At school Wednesday, Landis said he was certainly tired. However, he had three quizzes and practice to complete. Still, Clough said Landis was feeling "like a celebrity around here today."

"Pure happiness," said Landis, "Because was everyone telling me good job, teachers were talking about it. Just Rockford was having a good day today."

