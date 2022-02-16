Ice jams, localized flooding possible this week as temperatures soar well above-average

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Things are calm and quiet along the Grand River ahead of an expected major winter storm, but that could all change as temperatures continue to soar through the day.
The concern is twofold: the snowpack across much of West Michigan is expected to melt. Not all of the snow will melt, but most of it will, which would create about three-quarters of an inch of water.
Add warming temperatures to a melting snowpack across West Michigan, and melting ice on the area rivers and streams, and forecasters say we could see possible localized flooding and ice jams.
While many of our area rivers are low and can hold the additional water, forecasters say this is a good time to prepare for potential flooding as we get closer to Spring.
"This is the time of year where we should all be thinking, 'alright well at some point all this ice is going to go away,'" said Andrew Dixon, a Hydrologist at the National Weather Service office in Grand Rapids. "And we're probably going to get some Spring rains, so this is a good time of year to think about general preparedness anyway."
Dixon added, "So, it's not a panic time, but it is a time to be monitoring more closely and have a plan just in case the water does start coming up faster than you expect."
Dixon said people should check out their property and make sure they get any items they own from near the river. Additionally, he said to make sure you're paying attention to the river as well.
Also, if you do see any flooding or ice jams, report that to local law enforcement, as they work together with the National Weather Service, so they can inform the public about what's going on.
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.