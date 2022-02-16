Ice jams, localized flooding possible this week as temperatures soar well above-average

While many of our area rivers are low and can hold the additional water, forecasters say this is a good time to prepare for potential flooding as we get closer to Spring.



"This is the time of year where we should all be thinking, 'alright well at some point all this ice is going to go away,'" said Andrew Dixon, a Hydrologist at the National Weather Service office in Grand Rapids. "And we're probably going to get some Spring rains, so this is a good time of year to think about general preparedness anyway."



Dixon added, "So, it's not a panic time, but it is a time to be monitoring more closely and have a plan just in case the water does start coming up faster than you expect."



Dixon said people should check out their property and make sure they get any items they own from near the river. Additionally, he said to make sure you're paying attention to the river as well.



Also, if you do see any flooding or ice jams, report that to local law enforcement, as they work together with the National Weather Service, so they can inform the public about what's going on.