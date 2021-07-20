In 2021 there has been an outbreak of moths, now they're laying eggs

Lymantria dispar, formerly commonly called Gypsy Moths, have transitioned out of the caterpillar stage. The egg masses are an indication of population next year.

MICHIGAN, USA — Many areas in Michigan have been experiencing a moth outbreak this year. Lymantria dispar, formerly called Gypsy Moths, exploded in population in many areas.

Now, they are beginning to lay eggs for next year.

The female moths are laying eggs on trees in masses of dozens or hundreds of eggs. This is what gives biologists and city planners insight into the size of the population.

"The size of those egg masses can be an indication of how healthy the population is," said Mike Philip, director of pesticide and plat pest management at MDARD. "If there's a lot of egg masses, and they're the size of a quarter, that's indicative of a building population If there are fewer egg masses, or if there's a lot of egg masses, and they're smaller, a size of a nickel or less, then you're talking about a declining population."

Philip said local government leaders should be watching the egg masses throughout the winter. The amount and size of the masses will help make decisions about pesticide spraying.

This year, many people reported seeing significantly more of the moths in caterpillar stage earlier this summer.

"If we can judge by just the sheer number of phone calls we've received on it, it was maybe the biggest outbreak that the state has had in ten years, or maybe 25 years, or possibly ever. Last year, there was also an outbreak. But it appears just based on, again, the kind of anecdotal information that this one, this year's outbreak, may have been the biggest so far."

However, there is some level of control homeowners can have on the moth population in their yard. Philip said to scrape off the egg masses on trees, and drop them in soapy water to kill them. Then dispose of the egg masses. While there are a number of different factors, this can have some impact in localized areas.

"I mean, there will be many more egg masses high up in the tree that you can't reach," said Philip. "But the more damage you do, the better off you're going to be."

