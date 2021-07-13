The Mosquitos Are Coming: Kent County could soon experience 'mosquito boom'

A combination of rain and warmer temperatures has created a perfect environment for mosquitoes.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Kent County could soon expect a "mosquito boom," according to public health officials. Large amounts of rain mixed with rising temperatures have created a perfect environment for the blood-sucking insects.

Many people in West Michigan have already reported experiencing higher occurrences of mosquitoes in other counties.

"A lot of people think of mosquitoes as just being nuisances," said Paul Bellamy, public health epidemiologist in the environment division at Kent County Health Department. "And while this is true, they also have a problem with transmitting diseases. So we want to make sure we’re aware when we’re outside, and wearing an EPA approved insecticide."

Bellamy said they have had a couple pools test positive for West Nile Virus, but have not had human cases lately.

While it may seem like there are more mosquitoes than normal, Bellamy said as of right now, their appearance is not far off from normal this time of year.

Limit time for outside activities to earlier in the day, wear long-sleeve tops and long pants, and use an insecticide that is EPA approved. Deet is often the public health suggestion, with at least 25% of the ingredient, according to Bellamy. Also, make sure to dump any standing water, and change bird bath water often.

"Everyone has a large amount of responsibility for their area," said Bellamy. "Mosquitoes don’t just stay in their tiny bubbles in your backyard. They travel to your neighbors and other areas. It’s really important we take responsibility for our own homes, and dump the water out, so we can protect ourselves as well as your neighbors."

KCHD has a program working with the state health department monitoring the mosquito species known to transmit and carry Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE). The goal is to spot the disease early if found in mosquito populations in the county. They are currently surveying mosquito traps that are out.

