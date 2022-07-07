'Inclusive Ottawa County' group working to create non-profit, community center

"Ultimately, this place is to show that we're here that we're not going anywhere," said co-founder, Salem Sousley.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A group in Ottawa County is working to provide what they call a safe space for everyone in the community.

'Inclusive Ottawa County' started as a Facebook group years ago, but has had major growth online and off ever since. That's why the founders decided to make it even bigger.

Right now, Inclusive Ottawa County is in the process of finalizing the creation of a non-profit that will be home to their mission and a hub for inclusive resources.

"I think it's always kind of been a goal, like the minute we started to see growth," said Grace Churchill, one of the founders of Inclusive Ottawa County. "When we started this group, and there were more of us that were like, wait, we actually, we actually think a little bit differently and we want to include people not exclude people."

At the same time, they're renovating and creating an actual location in Hudsonville that will be called the Village at Inclusive Ottawa County. This is where they plan to host events, get togethers, informational sessions, workshops, and much more.

"If we don't have some type of gap filler and and bridge to the things because it's messy out there right now. So yeah, everybody is invited, if you are going to be physically safe and emotionally safe, otherwise, sorry."

The space is located in the basement of Hudsonville United Church of Christ, but Inclusive Ottawa County is secular and not affiliated with the church itself.

"So even though we are a secular organization, the church that we're attached to, is also incredibly inclusive," said Churchill.

The group wanted to be a place where people in Ottawa County felt they could go no matter what.

"Even though more and more people that don't fit the normal stereotype are moving here and setting down roots, they're still not the ones that are being heard," said the group's other founder, Salem Sousley, "and they're still not the ones that are being served."

"We want to have accessible resources, but we also just want to be a place where people can gather and see each other and know that they're in a safe space," Churchill said.

"So ultimately, this place is to show that they're here and show that we're not going anywhere," Sousley added.

They said they hope to be officially operating as a non-profit and in their new 8,000-square-foot space by next year, and they are always looking for donations and volunteers. e

"We're doing weekly volunteer opportunities for people to come in and clean, help us renovate the space, and see what we're all about," Sousley said.

Inclusive Ottawa County is currently taking donations of all kinds to help them renovate their space. You can learn more about their mission, donate, or sign up to volunteer by visiting their Facebook page or by emailing inclusiveandinformed@gmail.com.

