MUSKEGON, Mich. — An inmate who had been brought to jail over a probation violation was found dead in his cell Thursday.

The Muskegon County Sheriff says that 39-year-old Paul Douglas Bulthouse was arrested on March 22. Around 6 a.m. on Thursday, April 4, he was found unresponsive in a cell that is designed for detoxification.

The detox cells are designed to allow jail staff to continuously monitor inmates.

The cause of death is under investigation pending autopsy results. A sheriff’s investigative unit has also been brought in.

