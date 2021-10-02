Investigation continues for couple in their 60s missing from Kalamazoo-area home

According to a release, “Preliminary investigation revealed evidentiary signs of violence.”

PORTAGE, Mich. — Police checking on a Kalamazoo-area man Tuesday put yellow tape around the property after discovering that the man and his wife were nowhere to be found.

At around 9:18 a.m. Tuesday, Portage Department of Public Safety officers were dispatched to a home in the 2300 block of Romence Road to check on the welfare of resident Gary Johnson, who had not reported to work in multiple days.

After attempts to make contact with anyone inside the home and a walk around the property, officers became suspicious and concerned for the wellbeing of the Johnsons. Officers made entry into the home, and found that Gary and his wife Laura – both in their mid-60s – were not present.

According to a release, “Preliminary investigation revealed evidentiary signs of violence.” Officers then put yellow tape around the property and brought shovels to the backyard.

Public Safety Director Nick Armold said there’s no “rational explanation” for the couple’s disappearance. One of their vehicles was reportedly found at their home, while another was discovered at a different location.

According to the Associated Press, the couple’s 27-year-old son is currently in custody on weapons charges.

The investigation into the whereabouts of the Johnson’s is ongoing, with family and associates continuing to work with investigators. Anyone with information related to the case is asked to contact the Portage Department of Public Safety at 329-4567 or Silent Observer at 343-2100.

The AP contributed to this report.

