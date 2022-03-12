Ionia Public School dances canceled after threats, district says

School dances were canceled both Friday and Saturday after threats. School officials and law enforcement are working to investigate.

IONIA COUNTY, Mich. — Ionia Public Schools announced Saturday that the district's school dance would be canceled following threats.

The district's Daddy Daughter Dance, originally slated to be held at Ionia Middle School on Saturday, was canceled by school officials and law enforcement.

This announcement comes after the Ionia Middle School Dance was also canceled Friday due to "specific threats."

Posts on the district's Facebook page say that the district is working with law enforcement to investigate these threats.

The district says the dances are expected to be rescheduled at a later date.

